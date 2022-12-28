Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PVPD receives nearly $70K in grants from GOHS to improve street, highway safety Lake on hook for $33K in witness fees in failed election challenge Prescott council adjusts water policy in anticipation of 209-unit apartment complex Prescott Valley seeking applicants for openings on boards, commissions Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon CVUSD to search for new high school, middle school principals Failure of Prop 310 still has fire districts ‘heated’ Crews quickly extinguish house fire on East Arrowhead Drive Slow down, stay alert for high country snow, rain elsewhere this week Culinary arts program in Chino Valley preps high school students for jobs

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer
1973-2022

Lee Thomas Palmer. (Courtesy)

Lee Thomas Palmer. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 28, 2022 1:39 a.m.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Lee “Tom” Palmer lost his brave battle with Parkinson’s. He was one of the bravest and strongest people we had the privilege of having in our lives.

He was an exceptional artist and talented skateboarder. He made us better people for having known him. He had a wicked sense of humor and his smile could light up a room.

He will be greatly missed by his mom, Karen Studdard, his stepfather, Dick Studdard, his brother, Kevin Palmer, his wife Rebeka Palmer, his niece, Cecilia and aunt Linda Amy and cousin Nicole Amy.

A memorial is being planned. He requested his body be donated to United Tissue Network in Phoenix, AZ that a patient in need might benefit from his passing.

If you wish, you can make a donation in his name at the Michael J. Fox Foundation/ michaeljfoxfoundation.org.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: