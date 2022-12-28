Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Lee “Tom” Palmer lost his brave battle with Parkinson’s. He was one of the bravest and strongest people we had the privilege of having in our lives.

He was an exceptional artist and talented skateboarder. He made us better people for having known him. He had a wicked sense of humor and his smile could light up a room.

He will be greatly missed by his mom, Karen Studdard, his stepfather, Dick Studdard, his brother, Kevin Palmer, his wife Rebeka Palmer, his niece, Cecilia and aunt Linda Amy and cousin Nicole Amy.

A memorial is being planned. He requested his body be donated to United Tissue Network in Phoenix, AZ that a patient in need might benefit from his passing.

If you wish, you can make a donation in his name at the Michael J. Fox Foundation/ michaeljfoxfoundation.org.

Information provided by the family.