Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer
1973-2022
It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Lee “Tom” Palmer lost his brave battle with Parkinson’s. He was one of the bravest and strongest people we had the privilege of having in our lives.
He was an exceptional artist and talented skateboarder. He made us better people for having known him. He had a wicked sense of humor and his smile could light up a room.
He will be greatly missed by his mom, Karen Studdard, his stepfather, Dick Studdard, his brother, Kevin Palmer, his wife Rebeka Palmer, his niece, Cecilia and aunt Linda Amy and cousin Nicole Amy.
A memorial is being planned. He requested his body be donated to United Tissue Network in Phoenix, AZ that a patient in need might benefit from his passing.
If you wish, you can make a donation in his name at the Michael J. Fox Foundation/ michaeljfoxfoundation.org.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Off-duty Prescott Valley police sergeant arrested for domestic violence
- Need2Know: Cut Above Salon closing in Prescott Valley, to be replaced by Cashmere Day Spa & Wellness Center; See’s Candies opens in Prescott’s Depot Marketplace; Haynes of All Trades marks one year
- CCJ receives $200K grant to assist with Paloma Village project in Chino Valley
- New COVID public-info campaign gets county approval despite concerns from supervisor
- Opposing attorneys want judge to order Lake legal team to pay $700K in legal fees over failed election challenge
- Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking seeks fugitive on drug charges
- Citizens on Patrol is looking for volunteers to assist Prescott Police
- Prescott shoppers to see lower sales tax rate starting Jan. 1
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: