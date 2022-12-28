Obituary: Bruce Stephens Haughey
Bruce Stephens Haughey, 79, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Bruce was born on Sept. 26, 1943, in Billings, Montana, the son of the late James McCrea and Katherine (Hurd) Haughey. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1962 and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at Montana State University (MSU), Bozeman, in 1967. He was a proud United States Marine.
For more than 70 years Bruce created in a wide variety of disciplines and mediums including watercolor, oil, printmaking, woodworking, industrial design (luxury rail cars), lapidary, cosmetics/OTC drugs, and most recently ceramics, in addition to authoring a book on proper proportion in the visual arts. He started painting at the age of five with his father, a national watercolor artist, and sold more than 5,000 paintings during his professional career. A member of The Mountain Artists Guild (Prescott), Bruce often judged shows and gave critiques of artists work.
Bruce was the founder of several companies including Hoy Pots, Doctor Hoy’s Wild & Exotic Skin Care Products and Doctor Hoy’s Pain Relief Gel, and the visionary behind Aspen Ridge Ranch, a master planned equestrian property in Red Lodge, Montana.
When not creating, Bruce applied his boundless energy to a wide range of outdoor pursuits. He was an avid skier, jet skier, golfer, and horseman, including three years as a volunteer with the Arizona Rangers. He was an active member of Back Country Horsemen of Central Arizona, creating a horseback riders safety checklist and guide, and Stringfield Trailhead map. An avid animal lover, Bruce rescued and forged indelible bonds with his dogs Sage and Kobe.
The consummate Renaissance man, Bruce was known for his colorful nature, from his charismatic personality to his renowned collection of more than 300 brightly colored sneakers with color-coordinated socks and shirts, to his pristine, colorfully lit five-acre home, RockinRBRanch. A man of action, he tackled every to-do and every situation with a sense of urgency and resolve.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Roxanne (Adams) Haughey of Prescott; ex-wife Marilyn Golden and their children, Tamara (Duane Grischow) Haughey and Patrick Haughey, and granddaughter Makena Haughey of San Diego, California; sister Katherine (Haughey) Loo of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother John Haughey of Billings, Montana; and many loving nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Private memorial and celebration of life services will be held in Prescott, Arizona, and Red Lodge, Montana, at dates to be determined. The family would like to thank Maggie’s Hospice of Prescott, Arizona for their comfort and care.
Donations to honor Bruce may be made to the American Cancer Society, Arizona Border Collie Rescue or Hi Chap Farm. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
