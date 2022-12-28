Adoption Spotlight: Nellie
Originally Published: December 28, 2022 1:50 a.m.
Nellie is full of energy, always ready for the next adventure. She also loves getting dressed up and might even ask to paint your nails. Nellie enjoys reading her barbie books, playing with barbies and slime and will never turn down a fun game of pretend. Get to know Nellie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
