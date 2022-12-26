OFFERS
For Your Safety: A cold-weather killer

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: December 26, 2022 6:40 p.m.

Many of us find ourselves with a significant number of days off from work between Christmas and New Year’s! Fantastic! Let’s exit the mundane workaday life and have some adventures in the outdoors for the next couple of weeks! It is exciting just to think about it!

As you venture forth into the great outdoors during this winter season there are a few suggestions that I want to make to help you stay safe and come home alive and well. With years of Mountain Rescue Medic experience behind me I assure you that these suggestions should be heeded.

Heat loss is nothing to ignore. When outdoors in very cold weather your body loses heat through a number of mechanisms, such as conduction and convection. An example of conduction is when you slip and fall into a body of ice-cold water. Convection is when your body loses heat while being outside in a cold wind, known as the wind-chill factor. Radiation is a factor as well, meaning that a warm object gives off heat in a colder environment. These methods of heat loss can sneak up on a person without he/she even recognizing it….until it may be too late.

An extremely dangerous heat loss condition is hypothermia, or a body giving off heat faster than it can produce heat. Hypothermia is a progressive condition which can begin with a cold and uncomfortable person and end with a cold and dead person. Let’s look at some of the different variations.

IMMERSION HYPOTHERMIA:

This involves immersing the body in cold water such as falling into a mountain stream. This condition requires at least half an hour of immersion to lose body core temperature.

URBAN HYPOTHERMIA:

This condition can involve a slow onset that may take days or months to show signs and symptoms. It is frequently seen in elderly people or the homeless who are exposed to inadequate environmental temperatures, inside or outside. In some cases, shivering may even be absent.

GENERAL HYPOTHERMIA:

Frequently referred to as “exposure,” this form can be a problem on a cold mountain, or on a sunny Baja, California beach, rain and high winds being the causal factors in the latter.

Hypothermia progresses in degrees: Mild, moderate and severe. I have seen all three on rescues in the Quad Cities area. Hypothermia can easily be a result of poor planning and ignoring the onset of a life-threatening condition.

Defining the degrees and giving first aid to victims will be addressed in my next article.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

