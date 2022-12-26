Pet of the Week: Nellie (United Animal Friends)

The best words to describe Nellie are “low-maintenance” and “easygoing.” The ultimate couch potato, Nellie loves to lie in the sun, soaking up rays. Nellie would be happiest in a quiet, less-active household. She does enjoy casual walks and needs to take them daily so she will stay in shape.



Nellie is friendly, loves attention from her humans, and enjoys meeting new people. She is crate trained, housetrained and uses a doggy door. She prefers humans to canines, so would be best as an only dog.

Nellie is a 3-year-old Shepherd/Great Pyrenees mix who weighs about 50lbs. If you are a laid-back individual looking for a companion with a similar temperament, why not complete an “Adoption Application” on UAF’s website, www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.