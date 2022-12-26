Pet of the Week: Kitty Pants (Miss Kitty’s)
Kitty Pants is a 10-year-old gray and white female. Her family was moving out of state and could not take Kitty Pants with them. She’s very friendly and a great talker. She loves attention, purrs up a storm and will let you know if she’s not ready for you to stop petting her! She’s called Kitty Pants because it looks like she’s wearing a pair of white fur pants!! She’s a sweet girl looking for her forever home.
To meet Kitty Pants, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call (928) 445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
