Pet of the Week: Butch (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Butch. My brother, Sundance, and I were brought to the shelter as strays. My brother was adopted, and now I am looking for my new home. I am an approximately 10-month-old Rottweiler mix. Shelter staff say that I appear to be house trained. They also say what a big lovebug I am. Leashes frighten me a little, probably because I had never been on one before coming to the shelter. I am starting to get used to them. Although I seem to like other dogs, people are my absolute favorite, and I’d choose them over a dog friend any day. I have not yet been tested around cats. Obedience training will be beneficial for me. If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to set up an appointment, 928-636-4223, ext. 7. I can’t wait to meet you!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.