Pet of the Week: Baxter (Catty Shack)

How can anyone resist those beautiful green eyes? Don’t let that look deceive you, he is a teddy bear! SWEET big ol’ boy, friendly, lovable, lets you rub his belly, delightful 2 yr old cat. Was originally in a lovable foster home as a kitten then adopted from that home with a dog he became buds with. Everyone at Catty Shack loves him! Baxter loves a good catio!

Come see this very handsome boy at Catty Shack, Tuesday-Saturday, 10-2. He can also be seen at cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.