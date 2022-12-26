Pet of the Week: Amelia (Humane Society)

Introducing Amelia! She’s an American Pit Bull Terrier Mix and she is one of the FURR-ever best friends at Yavapai Humane Society just waiting for her FURR-ever home! She’s a little over 4 ½ years old and she has been at YHS for over 200 days since March, and we just don’t understand why!? She is a little shy at first when meeting new people, but who isn’t? She warms up quickly and then is a love who just wants your attention. She does need to be the only dog in the house as she is not a fan of others. Amelia is a dog who would love to enjoy a nice hike in the woods or play fetch in the yard. She is also happy just lounging around. She is just a gem in everyone’s eyes. Everyone loves taking her out and seeing her excited butt wiggles. If you’d like to meet Amelia, give us a call at 928-445-2666 or visit our website at yavapaihumane.org.

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.