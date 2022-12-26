OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Carole J. Lambert

Originally Published: December 26, 2022 6:39 p.m.

Carole J. Lambert, 80 years, born in Seattle, Washington April 5, 1942, passed away in Prescott, Arizona Dec. 19, 2022.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

