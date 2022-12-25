Blue Jays' newest addition Varsho excited for opportunity
MLB
Originally Published: December 25, 2022 10:28 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Need2Know: Vibes juice bar moves to new larger location in Prescott; Espire Sports officially opens to public; Tom White Studios in Prescott Valley offers bronze sculptures
- Obituary: Dennis Melcher
- Off-duty Prescott Valley police sergeant arrested for domestic violence
- CCJ receives $200K grant to assist with Paloma Village project in Chino Valley
- Photos and video: Prescott debuts Christmas Village & ChristkindlMarket
- Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking seeks fugitive on drug charges
- Wiederaenders: 'Christmas City’ and ‘Everybody’s Hometown’ not inclusive?
- Citizens on Patrol is looking for volunteers to assist Prescott Police
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Obituary: Eileen (Hicks) Lieby
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: