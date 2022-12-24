OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Louise Coverdell-Cox

Mary Louise Coverdell-Cox. (Courtesy)

Mary Louise Coverdell-Cox. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 24, 2022 6:43 p.m.

Mary Louise Coverdell-Cox passed away in Prescott, Arizona on 11 December 2022; she was 89. Mary was born in Eugene, Oregon in 1933 to Norwegian ancestry parents Elmer and Anna Haldorson.

She is survived by her second husband Maurice, daughters Mary Lynn Knudsen and Jennifer Jones, grandsons Fredrik and Cory Knudsen and sisters Lavelle Brenden and Phyllis Segren.

Mary’s first memory was gleaning for food with her mother in Oregon’s truck-farm fields. Her toys were cardboard cutouts of the animals she tended. The family home had an outdoor privy and one indoor cold-water outlet. Baths were in a large wash-tub using homemade soap. The only electricity came from a hanging light cord in each room.

Most Oregon teenagers pick beans for pocket change but not Mary. Each growing season local farmers would visit to assure she’d be available for the harvest. In her work-oriented environment Mary was nevertheless able to become an accomplished gymnast, play the French horn in orchestra concerts, and earn membership in the National Honor Society. There was no money for college so she entered an apprentice program that involved two hours of bus travel each day. After a few years, she established her own dental lab.

Later, through her church she heard about abandoned South Korean babies. After endless red-tape, a baby girl was adopted and after many months of “Mary therapy” daughter Jennifer was able to walk. Also, Mary volunteered as liaison between a large hospital’s ICU and the public. For years she provided comfort to concerned families. Further, she was an innovator on the Board of Directors of the Camp Fire Girls.

Mary’s public service wasn’t limited to Oregon. With Maurice she submitted requests to grant certiorari in several U.S. Supreme Court cases. In Heller v. the District of Columbia Mary’s submission was personal. It showed how the challenged gun-control law could make her benign self-defense weapon illegal. The Court’s landmark decision was that gun ownership is an individual right not associated with military service.

Because of Covid-19 Mary asked that no memorial service be held. In Oregon a lefse making party was arranged with almost everyone wearing an example of her beautiful knitting. We already miss her multifaceted creative skills but mostly we just miss her.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Mary’s online guest book.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

