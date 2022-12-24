Obituary: Mary Kettle Heath
Mary Kettle Heath of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on November 19, 2022 at the age of 81.
She was born on December 28, 1940 in Jamestown, New York to June S. Jarl and Arthur E. Kettle.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Jim Heath of Cordes Lakes, AZ; mother, June J. (Kettle) McDonnell of Jamestown, NY; father, Arthur E. Kettle of Lakewood, NY; step-father; Gerald E. McDonnell, of Jamestown, NY; and nephews, Christopher Sager of Jamestown, NY and Michael Coon of Syracuse, NY.
Mary received her BA degree from Buffalo State Teacher’s College in Buffalo, NY.
She was a dedicated Special Education teacher her entire career and taught at Charles Street School in Jamestown, NY and in the St. Charles, IL, Phoenix, AZ and Mayer, AZ school systems.
She was admired by her students and their parents as well as her fellow teachers.
Mary loved life and lived it to its fullest. She camped, biked, canoed, hunted and explored much of the United States. She was a voracious reader, a life-long learner, and curious about everything. She spent many hours exploring Arizona’s national parks and lakes. She loved her home in the pine forest and relished sitting on the porch, reading.
Her zest for life was boundless, her laughter resounding.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Charles) Coon of Syracuse, NY, Ann McDonnell of Prescott, AZ, Patricia (Wayne) Sager of East Aurora, NY, Susan (Joseph) Ptaszek of Pinehurst, NC, Betsy (Mark) Swanson of Mayville, NY, Martha Johnson of Lakewood, NY, and Amy (Mark) Schnurr of Littleton, NC; stepsons, Greg (Esther) Heath and their son, Justin, and Michael, both of Arizona, and J. Jeffrey Heath of South Dakota.
Contributions in Mary’s name may be made to The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring St., Jamestown, NY, 14701, or to your favorite charity.
A private memorial service will take place in Arizona in the spring.
Information provided by the funeral home.
