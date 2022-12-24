Obituary: Karen Denechia Enyeart

On December 4, 2022, Karen Denechia Enyeart was suddenly and unexpectantly called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 77.

Karen is survived by her mother Ida; her husband Dean; their five children Sharon, Steve, Susan, Carole and Sherri; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Karen was a native of Arizona, growing up in Coolidge and Superior, then settling in Phoenix, raising her family and pursing her career. Karen met Dean while in Phoenix and they married and formed a blended family of seven. She was married to Dean for almost 42 years. Karen distinguished herself with a 25-year career in customer service with Conair Corporation, becoming the director of over 80 employees.

Karen and Dean built a home in Prescott and moved there on their retirement in 2009. After Karen’s retirement, she often said, “I don’t know how I ever had time to work.”

Karen was best known for her love for the Lord and her love for others.

Karen always showed kindness, gentleness, and compassion; and was often characterized as goofy and silly. She was always ready to welcome anyone she met and help anyone she could.

She claimed, “I have never met a stranger!”

She loved opening her home, hosting and serving friends, family and her church Small Group.

A Celebration of Karen’s Life will be held on January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Canyon Bible Church of Prescott Valley, 8582 E. Eastridge Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen’s name may be made to Canyon Bible Church of Prescott, New Campus Fund, 122 N. Cortez St., Suite 317, Prescott, AZ 86301 or online at:

www.canyonprescott.org/give.

