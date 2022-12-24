Obituary: Henry Kenneth Parris
Originally Published: December 24, 2022 6:35 p.m.
Henry Kenneth Parris passed away on December 15, 2022. He was 96 years old.
He is survived by his three children, Toni Berry, Mark Parris, and Karen Ayres. He has seven grandchildren.
Brandon Berry, Michelle Henson, Joshua Parris, Nicole Parris, Avalyn Parris, Brianna Parris and Micah Dingler. He also has two great-grandchildren, Madison Henson, Kiara Parris and Haley Parris.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Information provided by the family.
