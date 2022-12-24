Obituary: Diane Howlett Barry
Diane Howlett Barry, 75, of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Britt, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral and burial services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Britt, Iowa. Additionally, a celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Mountain Club Clubhouse, 910 W Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ 86303.
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Diane Barry, loving wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75. Diane was born on April 7, 1947, to Clifford and Mildred Howlett of Britt, Iowa. Diane received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Education from Mankato University and went on to teach in the public schools for nearly 15 years in Prescott, Arizona. She also homeschooled her children for many years and enjoyed tutoring her grandchildren as well. Diane taught piano and voice lessons, conducted the church choir and produced church musicals. After retiring from teaching, Diane discovered her true passion of spreading the Good News of our Lord and Savior. She began Realms of Glory Ministries with her husband Steve, where they ministered to the community through prayer meetings, interdenominational church conferences, weekly church services and more. She became an ordained minister and dedicated herself to serving the community through evangelism, prayer, and intercession.
Diane was the loving wife of Steve Barry; mother to David (Angela), April (Josh), Angela (Tommy), and Autumn (Dustin); grandmother to Brian, Courteney, Brett, Clay, Cole, Dylan, Mackenzie, Luke, Lily, Thomas, and Grace; sister to Linda (Curt), Cliff (Barb), Dave (Pat), Jeanne (Dan), and Kurt. Diane also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford; sister, Edythe; and grandson Dallas.
Diane is greatly missed, but we rejoice knowing that she is in heaven worshiping the Lord. Please search Facebook for “Realms of Glory Ministries ROGM” to share a memory with the family.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.
Information provided the funeral home.
