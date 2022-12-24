Obituary: Charles R. ‘Chuck’ LeMenager

Charles R. “Chuck” LeMenager of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Ramona, California, passed away on December 19 at the age of 96.

A highly accomplished man in business, government, and numerous personal pursuits, Chuck was one of Southern California’s most effective and respected land use experts. He was responsible for two of San Diego County’s most environmentally sensitive residential communities: San Diego Country Estates in Ramona and Fairbanks Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe.

Chuck’s move to San Diego County in 1970 and his many years of work there were preceded by his tenure as California’s state Director of Housing and Community Development in Governor Ronald Reagan’s first term. Prior to that, he was active in local government in Santa Rosa, CA, elected to the City Council in 1962, later serving as Mayor (1965-66).

He was born in Chicago on June 3, 1926, to Charles R. LeMenager Sr. and Dorothea (Spaulding) LeMenager. His family moved to Long Beach, California, in 1943.

In retirement, at age 60, he earned his private pilot’s license and, later, his instrument rating at age 64. He was an active pilot well into his 80s in his own Cessna 177B Cardinal. Chuck also authored five books, including his award-winning “Backcountry Trilogy,” local history books about Northern San Diego County. He also published a guide on learning to fly in retirement. Most recently, he wrote his memoir, “Lucky One,” published to coincide with his 95th birthday, which was celebrated with a party on his birthday at home in Prescott where he was joined by 22 members of his extended family.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betty” Boos Haas LeMenager and his four children: Kay of El Cajon, CA; Jack and his wife Carolyn Schatz of Winchester, MA; Bill of Niceville, FL; and Tom and his wife Patti of Oceanside, CA. Additionally, he leaves eight grandchildren: Sylvan Arguello of San Pedro, CA; Glen Young of Omaha, NE; Sebastien of Sunnyvale, CA; Lucien of Manchester, NH; Chloe of San Diego; Abbie of Austin, TX; Daniel of Bristol, UK; and Amy of Hattiesburg, MS. He also leaves six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. His sisters Jeanne of Oceanside and Donna of Temple City and brother Warner of Pasadena survive him as well.

His first wife of 51 years, Nancy Hampson LeMenager, predeceased him in 1999. He was remarried in 2001 to Betty and they led active lives in Ramona’s San Diego Country Estates until 2018 when they relocated to Touchmark at The Ranch in Prescott.

If desired, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to your local Salvation Army or Boys & Girls Clubs.

