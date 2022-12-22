Citizens on Patrol is looking for volunteers to assist Prescott Police

The Prescott Police Department’s Citizens on Patrol program is still providing great service some 27 years later.

As a piggy-back program to the Prescott Police, it basically offers support for the department in a variety of ways.

According to Sgt. Kathleen Ostrander, there are currently 10 active volunteers and two reserve working in the program.

“And we’re always looking for more,” she stated.

Citizens on Patrol basically offer backing to the police department. Some of their tasks may include: directing traffic at crash scenes, helping out at school crosswalks, conducting property watches when residents are on vacation, transporting evidence, patrolling parks and neighborhoods, and gathering data for the police that is collected by speed radar signs deployed around the city.

“You’re giving back to the community; it’s a very rewarding position. And you see things a little differently than other kinds of volunteer positions,” Ostrander said.

It should be noted that volunteers are not required to have any type of law- enforcement background, just a willingness to give back to the community as a teammate, she added.

Patrols run four hours per week, daytime hours only. However there are opportunities to do more hours if a volunteer desires.Weekends are available too, if anyone would like it.

There are also opportunities to stand outside the exterior of crime scenes making sure they are secure, and that no unwanted people are entering, Ostrander said.

Volunteers will receive on-the-job training as an officer mentors them on several calls.

“You’re treated as a teammate who’s ready to help at any time during their patrol,” Ostrander stated.

The Prescott Police provides uniforms, which are a separate color from the regular patrol uniforms so volunteers are not mistaken as police officers. There also is a volunteer badge on the shirts. And the patrol cars are clearly marked, “Citizen on Patrol.”

Anyone interested should be 21-years old or older and have a driver’s license. Applications can pick up at the PPD, located at 222 South Marina Street.



If you have any questions about the Citizens on Patrol program, call the Prescott Police Department’s non-emergency number at 928-777-1900.