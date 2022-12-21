Worship News: Dec. 22, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Dec. 22, 2022:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us for worship during Advent 10 a.m. Sunday and on Facebook. Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Food Pantry Mondays 9 to 11 providing staples. All are welcome.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah, “Shabbat Rosh Chodesh Chanukah, Miketz” Dec. 24. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses family reunification following VaYeishev. Zoom Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat”, 5 p.m. MST. Free 5783 NEW Calendars! Free all cotton masks. Contact for details, arrange consultations/ discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, [email protected] Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, NEW TO OUR AREA? Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church where we use the Traditional 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Sundays, Holy Communion, 10:30 am. Contact Rector, Father George Parrish for Christmas schedule 928-327-9479. Come see our church and meet our congregation. We know you’ll love it!

- Alliance Bible Church, ABC is where you belong! 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s Message Is “Christmas; A Time for Salvation!” Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, PV. “Christmas is a time to remember that we are all children of a Father in Heaven, who gave his Only Begotten Son that all would be redeemed from death, and who has offered the blessings of salvation and exaltation to all mankind on the same conditions,” President Dallin H. Oaks

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, 211 Grove Ave Prescott, please enter through the back door for More info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch

Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free Worship Cardio Class! Fellowship and move to worship music. Easy, high energy, and for some extra high intensity, stay for a 15 minute Tabata workout to worship music. Mondays at 9:30 in the Youth Building starting 12/19. Questions - [email protected]

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church has three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry on Thursdays at 10 a.m. 2980 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott AZ 86301. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m. Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m. Regular worship every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Service at 6 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation will meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 in our building for a Christmas Eve service as well as Sunday, Dec. 25, Rev. Patty will host Christmas stories and caroling followed by apple pie, cinnamon rolls and coffee.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122 beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 our Christmas Eve service. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Dec. 25 our Christmas Day service. 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, our New Year’s Day worship. Join us as we celebrate Christ’s birth.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 for a joyful Kabbalatke Service, an abbreviated Shabbat Service followed by a Hanukkah celebration led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Jessica Dreifuss. Come dance, sing, and eat latkes! Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. See our website www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Sanctuary 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible. 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Service: 4:30 and 7 p.m. Please Join Us/ Everyone Welcome!!!

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, invites everyone for Christmas Services: (928-778-4499) Christmas Eve – 4 p.m. Family Service and 7:30 p.m. Eucharist Service. Christmas Day at 9 a.m. only.

But the Angel said to them “Do not be afraid; for see-I am bringing you Good News of Great Joy for all the people.” Luke 2:9-10a

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Merry Christmas! Join us for our Christmas Eve service of candlelight and carols, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24. 928-445-4536

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m., www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also on line: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, - Arizona’s first Protestant Church.505 W. Gurley Street (five blocks west of downtown Plaza). Christmas Eve Services 3 p.m. Daylight, 5 p.m. Family with children’s program, and 7 p.m. Candle lighting with choir and communion. Christmas Day Service 9 a.m. Online “Prayer Time” M-W-F at 2 p.m. on Facebook (/prescottumc/videos). 928-778-1950.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church - Family Movie Night 6 p.m. Friday 12/23; Christmas Eve Communion Candlelight Service 6 p.m. Saturday 12/24; and, Christmas Day Service 10 a.m. Sunday 12/25. Worship in church or watch livestream Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 a.m. and Children 10 a.m.

- Mountain Reformed Church, Join us this Saturday, Dec. 24, as the Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm preaches the Christmas Eve sermon “Reflections of Joseph” on Isaiah 9:2-7 and Luke 2:1-20. This special candlelight service will be at 6 p.m. at the Event Spot in Prescott Valley.

- Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott will Not be meeting at 2 p.m. Dec. 25. However, join us for praise and worship on Jan. 1. For more info or prayer call 928-717-1710. www.realmsofgloryministries.com

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, Christmas Eve worship times are 5 and 7 p.m., with live steaming at 7 p.m. Worship with us at 1 p.m. on Dec. 25. Worship with us at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Welcoming and affirming to all people.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Join us at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “The Night That Love Was Born” Come worship our Lord this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship starting at 10 a.m. “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Solid Rock Christian Fellowship! Join us at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, or 9 a.m. on Christmas morning to hear Pastor Matt speak on Advent: Love, from John 3:16. (On Sunday, Jan. 1, worship service returns to normal time, 10:30 a.m..); SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day Worship with Holy Communion. The message will be “An Angel Brings Hope with a sign of God’s Presence in the Newly Born Christ Child.” Sunday New Year’s Day 2023 Worship is at 10 a.m. with Holy Communion.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Hwy 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- Women of Wisdom, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. An interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the 8 week session beginning Wednesday, January 11. 8:15 to 11:15 a.m., Wednesdays. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. Blended worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. AWANA for kids and Youth Ministry at 5 p.m. Sundays. Christmas Eve at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day at 9:30 and 11 a.m. www.willowhills.church.

- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult Bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org. Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 p.m. One service on Christmas morning at 10 a.m. wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: www.prescottnazarene.com Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 am. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious School, Opportunities for Study, and a Loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays. GriefShare. Nov 14 to Feb 13, 2023, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. DivorceCare Jan 11 to April 12, 20233 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register (928) 445-4348

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.