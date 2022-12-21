Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County to host grant application workshops

In preparation for the 2023 grant-application process, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host free grant-application workshops in January. The workshops will equip organizations with information to apply for funding in 2023.

The grant application is revised from previous years. Topics to be discussed include an overview of ACF’s online grants portal, grant guidelines, review of the new application and elements of an effective application. Representatives from nonprofits, public schools, government agencies and tribal entities interested in applying for funding next year must attend one of the three workshops offered to be eligible for funding consideration.

Grant Application Workshop No. 1 will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 10 in the Camp Verde Library, Terracotta Room.

Grant Application Workshop No. 2 will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 via Zoom.

Grant Application Workshop No. 3 will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite A & B

To register for a workshop, visit http://acf.cventevents.com/yavapaigrants2023. The grant cycle will open for ACF of Yavapai County at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 and close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

For more information about the workshops or if you need help registering, contact ACF of Yavapai County’s Regional Philanthropic Advisor Sheri Denny at [email protected]

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County was established in 1993 as a permanent philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of Yavapai County.

The Arizona Community Foundation is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1.4 billion in trust and endowment assets, is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundation, and has received the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 12 years.

Information provided by Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County.