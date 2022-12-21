Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County to host grant application workshops
In preparation for the 2023 grant-application process, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host free grant-application workshops in January. The workshops will equip organizations with information to apply for funding in 2023.
The grant application is revised from previous years. Topics to be discussed include an overview of ACF’s online grants portal, grant guidelines, review of the new application and elements of an effective application. Representatives from nonprofits, public schools, government agencies and tribal entities interested in applying for funding next year must attend one of the three workshops offered to be eligible for funding consideration.
Grant Application Workshop No. 1 will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 10 in the Camp Verde Library, Terracotta Room.
Grant Application Workshop No. 2 will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 via Zoom.
Grant Application Workshop No. 3 will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite A & B
To register for a workshop, visit http://acf.cventevents.com/yavapaigrants2023. The grant cycle will open for ACF of Yavapai County at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 and close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
For more information about the workshops or if you need help registering, contact ACF of Yavapai County’s Regional Philanthropic Advisor Sheri Denny at [email protected]
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County was established in 1993 as a permanent philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of Yavapai County.
The Arizona Community Foundation is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1.4 billion in trust and endowment assets, is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundation, and has received the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 12 years.
Information provided by Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- Need2Know: Vibes juice bar moves to new larger location in Prescott; Espire Sports officially opens to public; Tom White Studios in Prescott Valley offers bronze sculptures
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
- Prescott Valley girl, missing since October 2021, has been found safe
- Obituary: Dennis Melcher
- Obituary: Joseph William Jacobs Timmons
- Obituary: Thomas B. (Tom) Schmidt
- Polara Health expanding, relocating facilities around Prescott area
- Prescott cheerleader partakes in 81st Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day parade
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Obituary: Eileen (Hicks) Lieby
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: