Adoption Spotlight: Johnny G.
Originally Published: December 21, 2022 6:58 p.m.
Johnny is an active boy who loves playing basketball, football and cheering on the Golden State Warriors. His likes all types of food, but his all-time favorite is Chinese. He is a strong math student, but his dream is to play in the NBA when he grows up. Get to know Johnny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
