Teen safety table coming to Prescott Valley Library on Wednesday, Dec. 21

The Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting the “Teen Safety Table” on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, located at 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

This will be the last event for the calendar year. The table will be staffed from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Crime-prevention officers will be on-site to provide Christmas-themed safety items as well as educational information on various topics, such as suicide prevention, anti-bullying, and internet safety.

Please come check out our Snowman Soup. Information about other PVPD programs for 2023 will also be available.

The PVPD recognizes the need to build positive relationships and communication with our local teens. We are looking forward to the opportunity to connect with you.

PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.