Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking seeks fugitive on drug charges

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking seeks fugitive on drug charges

The Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) are asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Ryan James Hauser. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

The Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) are asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Ryan James Hauser. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 20, 2022 7:02 p.m.

The Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) are asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Ryan James Hauser.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Yavapai County K-9 deputy along with PANT detectives located the suspected drug trafficker driving a pickup truck northbound on Highway 69 near Dewey. After multiple traffic infractions, a deputy attempted a traffic stop.

Hauser responded to the deputies’ attempt to pull him over by slowly accelerating and refusing to pull over for several miles. He reached speeds of up to 90 mph during the chase. Hauser then made a U-turn on Highway 69 and drove southbound. He allegedly pulled off to the right and smashed through a Bureau of Land Management gate before deputies lost sight of him. The truck was later located disabled at the bottom of a wash about six miles from the highway, at which point Hauser had fled the scene.

Fentanyl, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia were located inside the truck, according to police. Hauser now has a warrant for his arrest with a $35,000 bond for two counts of unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal damage, said police.

Hauser is described as a 34-year-old white male, 5-foot-8, 165-pounds, with blond hair, and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 100 block of South Virginia Street, in Prescott, but also has ties to the St. Johns area in Apache County, Arizona.

If you provide information leading to Hauser’s arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

