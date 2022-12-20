Obituary: Thomas Cox

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Maricopa County seeking new director for animal shelters Fire districts face uncertain funding future after ballot measure’s failure Voters limited their own power to legislate, told state lawmakers to butt out Christmas trees come in all shapes, sizes — even a cacti in Prescott Valley Glassford Hill Road surface to receive upgrade by Town of Prescott Valley Christmas came early for hearing aid recipient Residents take part in free Tai-Chi event per Yavapai County Car crash kills son, granddaughter of Pinal County sheriff Prescott National Forest district offices closed to public until the New Year Prescott Valley signs agreement for preservation of local cultural, paleontological sites

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Thomas Cox
June 25, 1949 — November 1, 2022

Thomas Cox of Dewey-Humboldt

Thomas Cox of Dewey-Humboldt

Originally Published: December 20, 2022 10:46 a.m.

Thomas Cox of Dewey-Humboldt graduated from Superior High School in Superior, Arizona, in 1967 and joined the Marine Corps that same year.

He served in the Vietnam War, was deployed world wide to Korea, Okinawa and other locations where he proudly served his country. He was awarded marksmanship badges, Meritorious mast Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Letter of Appreciation, Navy Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Letter of Commendation, and Good Conduct Medals.

He spent the final years of his enlistment teaching new recruits how to repair aircraft, and helicopters in Camp Pendleton, California. He retired as a Master Sgt. in 1988 after 21+ years being the “first in, last out” with the USMC. He was a patriot through and through and loved his country and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Hancock; his mother, Essie Earline Shows Cox Foutz Dodge; and brother, James Douglas Cox.

He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Cox, and his three children, Jeanette Cox Johnson, Carolyn Sadle Cox, Thomas Lavelle Cox Jr. (Tommy); eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

He enjoyed in-depth genealogy research, visiting relatives around the U.S. gathering stories, and family history to share. He enjoyed his donkeys — Honky Tonk, and Dixie; and dogs — Tank, Tango and Max. And loved spending time on his property on ATVs, working on his cars, camping, boating, and spending time with family, and friends.

He was very generous and made sure everyone knew they were loved, and in his heart.

Many many thanks to Tommy for the care, and compassion he showed our father over the last several years as his full-time caretaker.

Family, and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the American Legion, Humboldt, Arizona on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: