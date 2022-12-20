Obituary: Thomas Cox

Thomas Cox of Dewey-Humboldt graduated from Superior High School in Superior, Arizona, in 1967 and joined the Marine Corps that same year.

He served in the Vietnam War, was deployed world wide to Korea, Okinawa and other locations where he proudly served his country. He was awarded marksmanship badges, Meritorious mast Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Letter of Appreciation, Navy Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Letter of Commendation, and Good Conduct Medals.

He spent the final years of his enlistment teaching new recruits how to repair aircraft, and helicopters in Camp Pendleton, California. He retired as a Master Sgt. in 1988 after 21+ years being the “first in, last out” with the USMC. He was a patriot through and through and loved his country and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Hancock; his mother, Essie Earline Shows Cox Foutz Dodge; and brother, James Douglas Cox.

He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Cox, and his three children, Jeanette Cox Johnson, Carolyn Sadle Cox, Thomas Lavelle Cox Jr. (Tommy); eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

He enjoyed in-depth genealogy research, visiting relatives around the U.S. gathering stories, and family history to share. He enjoyed his donkeys — Honky Tonk, and Dixie; and dogs — Tank, Tango and Max. And loved spending time on his property on ATVs, working on his cars, camping, boating, and spending time with family, and friends.

He was very generous and made sure everyone knew they were loved, and in his heart.

Many many thanks to Tommy for the care, and compassion he showed our father over the last several years as his full-time caretaker.

Family, and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the American Legion, Humboldt, Arizona on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Information provided by the funeral home.