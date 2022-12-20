Obituary Notice: Charles W. Wynn Sr. (Chuck)
Originally Published: December 20, 2022 9:27 p.m.
Charles W. Wynn Sr. (Chuck), 84, born July 7, 1938, in Plant City, Florida, passed away Dec. 11, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. The family will be making arrangements.
