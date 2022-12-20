Obituary: Albert Jackson Crook

Albert was a child of the Depression and joined the United States Air Force. He became a pilot and had a very extensive and interesting career, including being the personal pilot of Bing Crosby.

On Jan. 8, 1956 he married the love of his life Carol Frances Daly. They were both veterans of the military.

Albert was the proud father of Stephen Albert Crook, Kevin Herbert Crook, Mark Owen Crook, and Kenneth Jerome Crook. Albert had multiple jobs piloting all manner of aircraft in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Next, Albert obtained a career working for the F.A.A. from 1964 to 1991 which moved the family from Spokane, WA; Oklahoma, OK; Arvada, CO; Anchorage, AK; Herndon, VA and then to Fairbanks, AK. In 1991 Albert and Carol retired and moved to Prescott where they lived for 31 years in a home that had a view of Granite Mountain.

A memorial mass will be held for Albert at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a committal service to follow at Prescott National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Albert’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

