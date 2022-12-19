For Your Safety: Have a very ‘nisse’ holiday!

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott National Forest district offices closed to public until the New Year Prescott Valley signs agreement for preservation of local cultural, paleontological sites Nothing but net! Prescott Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot scores well with local youth Lake attorney argues there were enough ‘errors’ to overturn election Yavapai County Supervisors consider new management system for courthouse plaza events PUSD welcomes 3 new board members at swearing-in ceremony Friday Prescott’s street management program shows better pavement condition citywide Community in Brief: Prescott Valley Town Council to pick replacement for vacated seat Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

For Your Safety: Have a very ‘nisse’ holiday!

The "nisse" is a mythological creature from Scandinavian folklore typically associated with the winter solstice and the Christmas season. Nisse are generally described as being short, having a long white beard, and wearing a conical or knit cap in gray, red or some other bright color. Nisse secretly live in your home and act as its guardian. If treated well, they protect children and pets from evil and misfortune. (Courtesy image)

The "nisse" is a mythological creature from Scandinavian folklore typically associated with the winter solstice and the Christmas season. Nisse are generally described as being short, having a long white beard, and wearing a conical or knit cap in gray, red or some other bright color. Nisse secretly live in your home and act as its guardian. If treated well, they protect children and pets from evil and misfortune. (Courtesy image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: December 19, 2022 5:15 p.m.

Throughout the past year, I have submitted many articles designed to help ensure your ongoing safety. While pondering what to write for a 2022 holiday message, I asked my wonderful wife, Anna, if there was something that she would recommend that would keep you all safe and sound through the holidays.

She, as usual, came up with an outstanding suggestion! So here goes, from Anna to you!

Happy Holidays...

It’s that time of year again. Snow, family visits, sleigh rides, and choosing the right goodies you will be leaving out for your resident “nisse.”

What, you didn’t know you had a nisse in your home? The nisse is a mythological creature from Scandinavian folklore typically associated with the winter solstice and the Christmas season. Nisse are generally described as being short, having a long white beard, and wearing a conical or knit cap in gray, red or some other bright color. According to tradition, nisse secretly live in your home and act as its guardian. If treated well, they protect children and pets from evil and misfortune.

The nisse are serious about safety in your home!

For instance: Fireplaces that have not been used in a year should be checked out by a professional to make sure they are in perfect working order.

Christmas is a great time to add warmth and beauty to your home by burning candles. I say, the more the merrier! But you need to be sure not to place them near anything flammable (i.e. paper, curtains or live Christmas trees). And they should never be left unattended!

Speaking of live Christmas trees — be sure to keep water in the water container. Check all wires and lights to make sure you have good connections before you even put them on the tree. Examine the wires to make sure nothing has chewed on them. And don’t forget, artificial trees can burn just as easy as real trees.

I lost my keys a few days ago and turned the house upside down looking for them. Just as I was about to give up, the keys showed up in one of the places that we had already checked. Just luck? Or was it our nisse?

From our family to yours, may you have a joyous holiday season, and don’t forget to set out treats for your resident nisse!

Stay safe ~ Anna!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: