For Your Safety: Have a very ‘nisse’ holiday!

Throughout the past year, I have submitted many articles designed to help ensure your ongoing safety. While pondering what to write for a 2022 holiday message, I asked my wonderful wife, Anna, if there was something that she would recommend that would keep you all safe and sound through the holidays.

She, as usual, came up with an outstanding suggestion! So here goes, from Anna to you!

Happy Holidays...

It’s that time of year again. Snow, family visits, sleigh rides, and choosing the right goodies you will be leaving out for your resident “nisse.”

What, you didn’t know you had a nisse in your home? The nisse is a mythological creature from Scandinavian folklore typically associated with the winter solstice and the Christmas season. Nisse are generally described as being short, having a long white beard, and wearing a conical or knit cap in gray, red or some other bright color. According to tradition, nisse secretly live in your home and act as its guardian. If treated well, they protect children and pets from evil and misfortune.

The nisse are serious about safety in your home!

For instance: Fireplaces that have not been used in a year should be checked out by a professional to make sure they are in perfect working order.

Christmas is a great time to add warmth and beauty to your home by burning candles. I say, the more the merrier! But you need to be sure not to place them near anything flammable (i.e. paper, curtains or live Christmas trees). And they should never be left unattended!

Speaking of live Christmas trees — be sure to keep water in the water container. Check all wires and lights to make sure you have good connections before you even put them on the tree. Examine the wires to make sure nothing has chewed on them. And don’t forget, artificial trees can burn just as easy as real trees.

I lost my keys a few days ago and turned the house upside down looking for them. Just as I was about to give up, the keys showed up in one of the places that we had already checked. Just luck? Or was it our nisse?

From our family to yours, may you have a joyous holiday season, and don’t forget to set out treats for your resident nisse!



Stay safe ~ Anna!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.