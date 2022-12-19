Pets of the Week: Tibbs & Peanut (United Animal Friends)

Adopting Tibbs and Peanut means twice the snuggles, twice the love, and twice the joy. United Animal Friends is hoping the pair will find a home together since they have been long-time companions and playmates.

Tibbs, a 1-year-old silver tabby, is quite the talker. She is ready to start a conversation the minute you walk through the door. Peanut, a 2-year-old gray tabby, thoughtfully listens to all of Tibbs’ chattering. Both cats are friendly and will happily jump into laps to hear the end of Tibbs’ tall tale.

Tibbs and Peanut have lived with other cats and dogs. They are both current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, are spayed and microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.