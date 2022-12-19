Pets of the Week: Max & Charlie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Max and Charlie are 2- to 3-year-old dark gray male brother tabbies. Max has a little more color on his nose and white on his chin and chest. Charlie has white on his chin and chest, and has dark stripes down his back with spots on his sides.

They came to Miss Kitty’s when abandoned. They will need to be adopted together as they are a bonded pair. Both are shy but friendly and are looking for a loving home.

To meet Max and Charlie, please call 928-445-5411 or email [email protected] to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.