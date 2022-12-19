OFFERS
Pets of the Week: Lyca & Gus-Gus (Catty Shack)

These two, Lyca and Gus-Gus, are being fostered through Catty Shack along with their littermates. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: December 19, 2022 5:09 p.m.

These two are being fostered through Catty Shack along with their littermates — Colby, Bandit, Sunshine, Luna and Cleo. The whole crew can be seen on Petfinder.com and cattyshackrescue.org. Lyca (dilute tabby) loves leaping high to catch fishing pole toys, while brother Gus-Gus (long hair orange/white) is super soft and purrs all the time! Date of birth is Aug. 10, 2022. They are called “The Scaredy Cat Group,” but in no way are they scared anymore!

If interested in this gang, please contact Catty Shack through the above sites. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.

