Pet of the Week: Taco (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Taco, an approximately 5-year-old Chihuahua. Taco was brought to the shelter as a stray, and we think that he is absolutely adorable. Although small, Taco has a big personality. He is happiest when he is being held or sitting in a lap.
Taco appears to be house trained. He also seems to be OK with other dogs, but a meet-and-greet would be necessary if you have other dogs at home. Taco has not been tested with cats.
If you would like to meet this cute little guy, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
- Need2Know: Vibes juice bar moves to new larger location in Prescott; Espire Sports officially opens to public; Tom White Studios in Prescott Valley offers bronze sculptures
- Obituary: Joseph William Jacobs Timmons
- Nighttime storm brings nearly 4 inches of snow, icy streets to Prescott
- Prescott Valley girl, missing since October 2021, has been found safe
- Obituary: Thomas B. (Tom) Schmidt
- Polara Health expanding, relocating facilities around Prescott area
- Obituary: Dennis Melcher
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: