Pet of the Week: Taco (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Taco, an approximately 5-year-old Chihuahua. Taco was brought to the shelter as a stray, and we think that he is absolutely adorable. Although small, Taco has a big personality. He is happiest when he is being held or sitting in a lap.

Taco appears to be house trained. He also seems to be OK with other dogs, but a meet-and-greet would be necessary if you have other dogs at home. Taco has not been tested with cats.

If you would like to meet this cute little guy, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.