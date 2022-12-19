Pet of the Week: Brian (Yavapai Humane Society)
Brian is a handsome domestic short hair cat who is a little over 4-1/2 years old. He first came to the Yavapai Humane Society in April and had a hard time adjusting, but after a few months he opened up and was adopted in August; but, he was returned because he didn’t get along with their other cat.
Brian is very shy when first meeting him and will need a patient person to allow him to get used to new surroundings, people and routines. Once he gets to know you, he will rub up against you, look for soft pets and even roll over on his back. He does get along with some other cats here but would probably prefer to be your one and only. He’s coming out of his shell more and more every day and he’s going to be a perfect lap cat, purring partner for the right person!
During the month of December, Brian (and all other cats older than 6 months) are Pick Your Price!
If you’re interested in meeting Brian or any of the other animals looking for their “ho ho” home, give us a call at 928-445-2666 or visit yavapaihumane.org.
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
