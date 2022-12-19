Adoption Spotlight: Jessica & Tony

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott National Forest district offices closed to public until the New Year Prescott Valley signs agreement for preservation of local cultural, paleontological sites Nothing but net! Prescott Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot scores well with local youth Lake attorney argues there were enough ‘errors’ to overturn election Yavapai County Supervisors consider new management system for courthouse plaza events PUSD welcomes 3 new board members at swearing-in ceremony Friday Prescott’s street management program shows better pavement condition citywide Community in Brief: Prescott Valley Town Council to pick replacement for vacated seat Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Adoption Spotlight: Jessica & Tony

Jessica and Tony. (Courtesy)

Jessica and Tony. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 19, 2022 9:20 p.m.

Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together! Jessica is a loving and nurturing girl who loves animals, games, puzzles and air hockey. She’s also a fast-learner who enjoys school – especially math. Big brother Tony loves math, too, along with P.E. and lunch! An excellent basketball player, he also enjoys baking – and eating – cakes, brownies and cookies. Visit childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: