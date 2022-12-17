Photos: Veterans honored, remembered at Prescott Wreaths Across America ceremony
A Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony was held at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. After wreaths were placed in memory of fallen members of each branch of military service, volunteers helped place about 2,500 wreaths at gravesites throughout the cemetery.
Photo Gallery
2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony
A wreath is placed during the 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)
A wreath is placed during the 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)
The 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)
Wreaths for attendees specific loved ones are displayed during the 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)
Wreaths are shown on graves at the 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)
A wreath was placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)
Wreaths are shown on graves at the 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)
The 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Kirk Wright, Veterans Administration/Courtesy)
The 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Kirk Wright, Veterans Administration/Courtesy)
The 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Kirk Wright, Veterans Administration/Courtesy)
The 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Kirk Wright, Veterans Administration/Courtesy)
