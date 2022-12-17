Obituary: Dennis Melcher

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Local Beltone hearing care center gives woman early Christmas gift of hearing Need2Know: Vibes juice bar moves to new larger location in Prescott; Espire Sports officially opens to public; Tom White Studios in Prescott Valley offers bronze sculptures Talking Money: Be smart, flexible about higher education, career choices TECC celebrates installation of new playground equipment with ribbon cutting Breaking: Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar resigns to pursue private-sector interests Border communities, Border Patrol brace for migrant surge as Title 42 ends More questions than answers at Colorado River water meetings Judge orders Phoenix to stop sweeps of homeless encampments Phoenix airport 1st to offer self-driving ride service Waymo Prescott Valley Police asks public’s help to locate stolen trailer

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Dennis Melcher

Dennis Melcher. (Courtesy)

Dennis Melcher. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 17, 2022 1:13 p.m.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Dennis Melcher flew home to be with Jesus. Dennis will be forever remembered as a printer, a poet, an entrepreneur, a musician, an architect, a mechanic, a philanthropist, a philosopher, and above all else, a husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend.

Dennis taught his family many things — giving to those less fortunate, looking past the outside to the inside of those we meet, continuing despite immense adversity, and that life is too short to hold grudges.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Malia Melcher, who lovingly cared for him in his final days; his daughter, Jennifer Kell, who put him through hell in her teens and twenties and will always be grateful for his forgiveness and love despite her shortcomings, and his grandson, Peter Kell, who learned a love of music and a spirit of generosity and innovation, among other things, from his grandfather.

Dennis Melcher is also survived by his brothers, Tom Melcher, and wife, Pat; Ronald Melcher, and wife, Darla; Leonard Melcher, and wife, Christine; and David Melcher, and wife, Angie.

Dennis is joyfully greeted in heaven by his son Forest Joseph, his mother and father, Georgia and Joseph Melcher, his sister, Maxine and husband, Tom Reynolds, his nephews, Rick Melcher and Paul Minnick, his great-niece Morgan, his father-in-law, Charles Minnick, his brother-in-law Michael Nelson, and his son-in-law, David Kell.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Cornerstone Church, 700 W. Rosser St., in Prescott.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: