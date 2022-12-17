Obituary: Dennis Melcher
On Dec. 9, 2022, Dennis Melcher flew home to be with Jesus. Dennis will be forever remembered as a printer, a poet, an entrepreneur, a musician, an architect, a mechanic, a philanthropist, a philosopher, and above all else, a husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend.
Dennis taught his family many things — giving to those less fortunate, looking past the outside to the inside of those we meet, continuing despite immense adversity, and that life is too short to hold grudges.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Malia Melcher, who lovingly cared for him in his final days; his daughter, Jennifer Kell, who put him through hell in her teens and twenties and will always be grateful for his forgiveness and love despite her shortcomings, and his grandson, Peter Kell, who learned a love of music and a spirit of generosity and innovation, among other things, from his grandfather.
Dennis Melcher is also survived by his brothers, Tom Melcher, and wife, Pat; Ronald Melcher, and wife, Darla; Leonard Melcher, and wife, Christine; and David Melcher, and wife, Angie.
Dennis is joyfully greeted in heaven by his son Forest Joseph, his mother and father, Georgia and Joseph Melcher, his sister, Maxine and husband, Tom Reynolds, his nephews, Rick Melcher and Paul Minnick, his great-niece Morgan, his father-in-law, Charles Minnick, his brother-in-law Michael Nelson, and his son-in-law, David Kell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Cornerstone Church, 700 W. Rosser St., in Prescott.
Information provided by the family.
