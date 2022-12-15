OFFERS
Thursday, Dec. 15
Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School

Humboldt Unified School District. (Courtesy)

Humboldt Unified School District. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 15, 2022 5:12 p.m.

The Humboldt Unified School District has decided to close Lake Valley Elementary School Friday, Dec. 16 and Monday, Dec. 18 due to an unusually high number of staff being out sick.

In a letter sent to Lake Valley parents, Superintendent of Schools John Pothast stated that 22 of the 32 staff members at the school are out sick, and with a lack of substitutes, the decision has been made to close the school temporarily.

The closure, the letter states, includes suspension of all other in-person participation in school, child care, sports, extracurricular activities, before and after school programs.

"We cannot safely operate a school with insufficient resources and so few staff left on campus," Posthast stated in the letter.

“We understand the impacts closures have on families and students, and we apologize for the inconvenience this may create. However, we need to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and this is the best option to keep everyone healthy, which is our top priority,” the superintendent said in the letter.

The district encourages families to watch for any of the following symptoms:

  • Fever or chills

  • Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

  • Muscle or body aches

  • New loss of smell or taste

  • Congestion/runny nose

  • Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

  • Cough (new, changed, worsening)

  • Headache

  • Fatigue

  • Sore throat

The district advises parents to keep children home if they are experiencing illness, including these symptoms. By working together, we can keep everyone healthy!

Parents with any further questions, can contact the district office at 928-759-4000.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.

