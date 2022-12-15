Obituary: Patsy J. Ulrich Gherardini

Patsy J. Ulrich Gherardini was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Phoenix, Arizona, and passed away Dec. 7, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Artesia and Helana; sons, Jason, Robert and Christopher; brother, Gerald; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Patricia Magee, and her three sisters, Lydia, Lois, and Dorothy.

Patsy was an avid hiker and camper and loved the outdoors. She was very proud to be a firefighter with the Mescal-J6 Fire District in Southern Arizona. She loved God, serving in ministries as a Sunday School teacher and Youth leader, was involved in homeless ministries and world relief ministries.

A burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the West Resthaven Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona.



Information provided by the family.