Obituary: Patsy J. Ulrich Gherardini
Patsy J. Ulrich Gherardini was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Phoenix, Arizona, and passed away Dec. 7, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Artesia and Helana; sons, Jason, Robert and Christopher; brother, Gerald; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Patricia Magee, and her three sisters, Lydia, Lois, and Dorothy.
Patsy was an avid hiker and camper and loved the outdoors. She was very proud to be a firefighter with the Mescal-J6 Fire District in Southern Arizona. She loved God, serving in ministries as a Sunday School teacher and Youth leader, was involved in homeless ministries and world relief ministries.
A burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the West Resthaven Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Nighttime storm brings nearly 4 inches of snow, icy streets to Prescott
- Impaired driver involved in fatal collision gets 58 years of jail
- Obituary: Joseph William Jacobs Timmons
- Need2Know: Shapiro’s House of Hair Design celebrates 25 anniversary in Prescott; Strip or Flip host grand opening at Miller Valley Road; Daniel’s Guitar & Coin Shop opens on White Spar Road
- Prescott Valley mayor raises ‘fowl’ question on Facebook, readers respond positively
- YCSO lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Acker Night is back! Prescott’s annual musical showcase returns to downtown Friday
- Airport Vicinity Overlay gets P&Z recommendation for approval
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: