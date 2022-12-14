Worship News: Dec. 15, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Dec. 15, 2022:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us for worship during Advent 10 a.m. Sunday and on Facebook. Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Food Pantry Mondays 9 to 11 a.m. providing staples. All are welcome.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel.

- Beit Torah, “Shabbat VaYishlach” 12/17/22. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses family deceptions. Zoom Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat” weekly, 5 p.m. MST. Free 5783 NEW Calendars here! Free all cotton masks. Contact for details and arrange consultations/discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, [email protected] Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Come worship with us! We are your traditional Anglican services, using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Holy Communion Sundays 10:30 a.m.; Morning Prayer Wednesdays 10 a.m. and Evensong Thursdays, 3 p.m. We have what you have missed! Join us this holiday season!

- Alliance Bible Church, ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Join the Christmas Breakfast Sunday at 8 a.m. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s Message is titled “Christmas: Time For Celebration! “Coffee fellowship after the service 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch.

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free worship cardio class! Fellowship and move to worship music. Easy, high energy, and for some extra high intensity, stay for a 15-minute Tabata workout to worship music. Mondays at 9:30 in the Youth Building starting Dec. 19. Questions: [email protected]

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church has three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish). Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry on Thursdays at 10 a.m. 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. prescottaz.adventistchurch.org or 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St, Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. in our building and online. “Who Will Be Born This Night?” Join us for an inter-generational service of anticipation and dreaming. Who are we preparing for? Who do we need to transform our world? Prepare to sing. Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) Please join us on Sunday’s for worship at 9:30 a.m. We do have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on the 24th and Christmas Day, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday the 25th. 5 p.m. on the 14th and 21st are our midweek Advent services.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 for a Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. Children’s story time and songs with Rabbi Susan at Peregrine Bookstore Saturday at 10:30 a.m. See our website www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, worship Saturday 5:30 p.m. Sunday 8 &10, 928-778-4499 for information or website:slecp.org Don’t Spend Christmas Alone, 12/25 free dinner pickup or delivery only. Call office for requests. Donations accepted for Food Pantry Thursday 1 to 3 p.m., pickup @ Fridays 9 a.m. to noon. Feeding God’s people, Everyone welcome to Worship Traditional Eucharist Service.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Merry Christmas! Come help us celebrate at our Christmas Cantata music service, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with choir, bells, strings and percussion. Join us for our Christmas Eve service of candlelight and carols, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24. 928-445-4536

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m., www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also on line: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Arizona’s first Protestant church celebrating Advent; theme: “The People Who Walked in Darkness Have Seen a Great Light.” In-person worship and live streaming Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 or 10:30 a.m.; Online “Prayer Time” M-W-F at 2 p.m. on Facebook (facebook.com/prescottumc/videos). 928-778-1950.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church All are welcome! 10 a.m. service Sunday Dec. 18, 4th Sunday in Advent with full communion. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message “Mary Visits Elizabeth.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 a.m. and Children 10 a.m.

- Mountain Reformed Church. Services at 9 and 11 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, will meet at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. ROGM is affiliated with Christian International. Watch us live on Facebook or www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710 for prayer or information. No meetings on Dec. 11 or 25.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with livestreaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group 1 p.m., every second and fourth Thursday, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center; next date is Dec. 22.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org/ Come worship our Lord with us this Sunday at 10:30 A.M. with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Dave’s sermon: “Joy” Pastor Dave’s retirement celebration to follow “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina, downtown Prescott. Join our worship service with Bible-based teaching and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School classes for adults (9 a.m.) and kids (10:30 a.m.) available. This week, Pastor Matt teaches our latest message in Advent: Joy (Luke 1:14). Find us at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. Reflect on the coming of Christ to earth for us. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship. 4 p.m. Tuesday “Adventures through Acts” resumes Jan. 3, 2023. 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Women’s Fellowship and Study: Women of the Bible. 4 p.m. Wednesday Advent Worship. 10 a.m. Christmas Day Worship.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. Blended worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. AWANA for kids and Youth Ministry at 5 p.m. Sundays. Christmas Eve at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day at 9:30 and 11 a.m. www.willowhills.church.

- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult Bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: www.prescottnazarene.com Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious School, Opportunities for Study, and a Loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for information.

- American Lutheran Church. Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed at azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. 928-458-8287 or www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org. Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Join us Sunday, Dec. 18, for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message “Celebrating the Light.” Musical guest is Kirsten Plambeck. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “JOY IN THE STREETS” Rev. Dr. John Morehouse says, “Let’s say HO! HO! HO! not OH! OH! OH! this holiday season, and look toward the future with Joy, Happiness and New Beginnings. (Previously Recorded) 11 a.m. Dec. 18, ZOOM: https://puuf.net/sunday-services/

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Sanctuary 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible. 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Service: 4:30 and 7 p.m. Please Join Us/ Everyone Welcome!!!

- Mountain Reformed Church, Join us this Sunday, Dec. 18, as the Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm returns to preach the sermon “Emmanuel–God With Us!” on Isaiah 7:10-17 and Matthew 1:18-25. Special music will feature Lyndi Peacock. Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.