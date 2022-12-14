Obituary: Thomas B. (Tom) Schmidt
Thomas B. (Tom) Schmidt (1976 to 2022): The family and friends of Tom Schmidt mourn his unexpected and sudden passing at his apartment in Prescott, Arizona in November 2022. A resident of Prescott Valley and Prescott since 2016, Tom served as the Librarian and Reference Desk Coordinator for the Research Center of the Sharlot Hall Museum and was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, for which he served as the Camera and Sound Technical Assistant.
Tom was born on Feb. 5, 1976, to Peter and Shirley Schmidt in Portland, Maine. When he was about 8 years old, his parents took him out of school and went to France, where the family traveled extensively around France and Europe. It was there that Tom became fascinated with world history, which turned into a lifelong passion. In 1988, when Tom was 12, the Schmidts moved to Durango, Colorado.
Tom pursued advanced education in the field of history. He earned a B.A. degree in United States History from Fort Lewis College in Durango (1998), an M.A. degree in Public History from the University of San Diego, California (2002), and an M.S.L.I.S degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (2004). During his career he worked in four different states: as Librarian I at the Broward County Library, Florida; as the Bookmobile/Books-by-Mail Librarian at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, Las Cruces, New Mexico; as the Volunteer Technical Services Librarian at the John F. Reed Library, Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado; as the Museum Librarian at the Museum of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff, Arizona; and as the Library Specialist at the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, Flagstaff.
Tom was also a member of the Yavapai Library Network, a Life Member of Phi Alpha Theta (history honor society), and a member of Move to Amend, Prescott, Arizona Chapter. He devoted a great deal of time to his blog, Reader’s Advice!, for which he wrote numerous book reviews. He desired to focus on the different peoples of the Southwest/Colorado Plateau and their interactions with each other and the natural environment, and how history affects the future of the region.
Tom is survived by his father, Peter Schmidt; his father’s partner, Debbie Sterling; and by his cousins Walter and Diane Secosky. His family and friends remember him as a stand-up guy, a person of great integrity, true to his word, eager and willing to learn, honest and hard-working, and devoted to his family and his beloved cat, Luna. He was socially shy, but with friends he felt more at ease and loved to talk about politics and history, as well as movies and books. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is being planned for January 2023.
Information provided by the family.
