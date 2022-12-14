Obituary: Joyce Flemister

Joyce Flemister, 92, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. Joyce was born Aug. 10, 1930 in Williston, North Dakota to John and Thea Swenson.

Joyce was a mother of seven: Wanda, James, Dena, Bruce, Terra, Carey and Jon. It took her seven to finally get it right. LOL! Mom had plenty of struggles and challenges in life, but finally found a home in the desert after many years in Alaska. She didn’t live with her heart on her sleeve, but she rarely said no when someone was in need. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Arlene and Jean, as well as her daughters Wanda and Terra. She is survived by her daughter Dena and sons James, Bruce, Carey, and Jon. Please visit heritagemortuary.com to sign Joyce’s guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

