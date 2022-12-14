OFFERS
Chabad of Prescott to light public Hanukkah menorah on Courthouse Plaza Dec. 18

Rabbi Elie Filler of Chabad of Prescott lights a giant menorah on the courthouse plaza in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Prescott will have a 2022 public menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. (Courier file photo)

Rabbi Elie Filler of Chabad of Prescott lights a giant menorah on the courthouse plaza in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Prescott will have a 2022 public menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: December 14, 2022 6:54 p.m.

Chabad of Prescott will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Prescott’s Courthouse Plaza on the Whiskey Row side, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights, at 5 p.m. The community will be joined by dignitaries who will be attending, and the event will feature swag, traditional foods and Hanukkah cheer. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home.

The public Hanukkah celebration is being heralded as a response to the worrisome rise in anti-semitic rhetoric online and elsewhere.

“The story of Hanukkah is the tremendous power of light to overcome darkness. We can have no better response to negativity we encounter than to gather together in even greater numbers and celebrate the light of the menorah in public,”Chabad of Prescott stated.

This year’s public menorah lighting carries added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition.

“Unity is what makes a strong community,” stated Chabad of Prescott. “Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this, because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the literal light it is in our power to bring into the world than to gather together and light the menorah. This is what the world needs.”

Information provided by Chabad of Prescott.

