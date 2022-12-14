Adoption Spotlight: Isabella
Originally Published: December 14, 2022 7:42 p.m.
Isabella, who likes to go by Bella, has contagious energy, is fun to be around and loves dressing up in fancy dresses and heels. She has a great imagination and uses it to write story books and poems. Bella enjoys being outside, playing games and loves dill pickles. Get to know Isabella and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
