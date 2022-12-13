Student of the Week: Kinsley Doty (Chino Valley Unified School District)

The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize kindergartener Kinsley Doty of Territorial Early Childhood Center as our Student of the Week for the week ending December 8, 2022.

The information below provided by the TECC staff:

Kinsley comes to school every day ready to learn! She starts her morning by greeting her teacher and the students in the classroom. She sees every experience in a positive light. Kinsley is a kind friend to everyone in the classroom. She includes everyone and has a way of making them feel seen & heard. I can always count on her to help a friend in need! Kinsley makes TECC a brighter place!

Her favorite thing to do is play at the park with her mom and dad, her favorite color is pink, and she enjoys eating blueberries.

At school, she loves playing during recess and is learning lots of new things.