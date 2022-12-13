Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) detectives have been investigating a string of eight different burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas within the past week.
YCSO has received multiple reports of early morning burglaries that take place in Legend Hills, Williamson Valley, and Senator Highway areas, between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. since Dec. 3.
Since these crimes have been occurring during early morning hours, residences have been occupied. However these burglary attempts and successes have been non-confrontational thus far. There’s only one report of a homeowner seeing the intruder as they ran away, police say.
Based on current evidence, the suspect can be described as male, 6-foot tall, with an average build, wearing pants, a sweatshirt, and possibly a beanie style hat.
According to YCSO reports, mostly cash under $500 has been stolen, along with smaller, easier accessible items.
At this time, the YCSO would like to remind the public to be vigilant with the safety of your home and vehicles. And to remember to keep your doors, windows, and gates locked, outdoor lights on, and home security systems intact. This will lessen the opportunities for criminals to take advantage.
The YCSO urges you to call 911 immediately upon experience with any suspicious tampering or entrance of your home.
If you see or have seen suspicious vehicles or people in your neighborhood call YCSO 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness 1-800-932-3232, which is offering up to a $600 cash reward for information leading to an arrest(s) in this case. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. Tips are anonymous.
Information provided by YCSO.
