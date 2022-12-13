OFFERS
Obituary: Joseph William Jacobs Timmons

Joseph William Jacobs Timmons

Joseph William Jacobs Timmons

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 10:08 a.m.

Joseph William Jacobs Timmons passed away suddenly on September 8, 2022, while traveling through Mentor, Ohio.

Son of Mark David Sr. and Patricia (Jacobs) Timmons, he was born in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on July 24, 1996. “Joey” lived life his way.

He was a graduate of Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley, Arizona, where his natural talent on the violin and his intelligence shone brightly. He often played Pachelbel’s Canon in D upon his father’s request, performed a selection from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons as a solo in high school (when he was also playing with the Yavapai College Symphony Orchestra) and taught himself Paganini’s 24 Caprices. Any piece he played was a sensation for the ears and heart. His wanderlust and love of music and books took him all around the country, where he experienced freedom from the constraints of society.

Joey was predeceased by his mother, by his paternal grandparents (Paul Timmons of Sandwich, MA and Julia Timmons of Quincy, MA), his maternal grandparents (William Jacobs of Quincy, MA and Cathy Amroski of Beaufort, SC).

In addition to his father, Joey is missed and survived by his brother, Mark David Timmons, II of Prescott, AZ, his sister Abigail Jacobs Timmons and her partner, Ellis Johnson, of Dover-Foxtrot, ME, his paternal step grandmother, Janet Timmons (Nana Jan), of Sandwich, MA, his godmother, Patricia Victorin and her family, of Wolfeboro, NH, his dear friend Tim Reidel, of Ontario, CA, many cousins and relatives, and the many friends and lives he touched during his life.

Cremation has taken place.

Celebrations of Joey’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NAMI.

Information provided by the family.

