For Your Safety: Pirates ... of the Quad Cities

In the early 1700s, pirates were the scourge of the seven seas. Rogue ships crewed with the dregs of society roamed the world’s shipping lanes seeking merchant vessels loaded with valuables to plunder. Crews of ships seized by pirates often suffered great bodily harm and unimaginable indignities. Fortunately, those days are largely over although, if you watch the excellent movie entitled “Captain Phillips,” you will see that seaborn criminals are still operating in some parts of the world, to this very day.

Sadly, pirates are still alive and prospering in our neighborhoods during this holiday season! They are “porch pirates.” Nationally, millions of dollars of packaged goods and holiday presents are lost every year to porch pirates. They cruise neighborhoods or follow delivery trucks in hopes of grabbing parcels that are left on doorsteps when the homeowner is not at home. They usually do not have any idea what the boxes contain, be it useful or resaleable items or things of no value to them. Your long-awaited holiday gifts can easily end up discarded in a nearby dumpster. A porch pirate attack lasts only a few seconds and your Christmas can be ruined.



So, what can you do to “sink” PP’s? A few suggestions are:

Doorbell cameras or a number of general surveillance cameras on your property. These can be possible deterrents but not wholly effective.

A large porch lockbox, large enough to accommodate packages.

Clue in a neighbor that you have a delivery en route. Have them pick it up for you.

Attempt to schedule deliveries for when you are home or have the parcels delivered to a place of business.

Many of the large companies that deliver purchases, such as UPS, FedEx, USPS, and Amazon, have online tracking features that will show you when your purchase should be at your door. You can then plan accordingly. Lockboxes at some of these businesses are becoming popular in high crime areas.

GPS tracking devices in phony parcels are also being used by some law enforcement entities to track the pirates.

Watch the many videos on YouTube concerning PP’s. One PP breaks an ankle while trying to run away with a stolen parcel. Oh well!

You would think that anyone would be respectful of the fact that many people have planned and saved all year to buy those special holiday gifts for their children or loved ones. That is, anyone except Porch Pirates.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.