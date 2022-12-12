Pets of the Week: Bonzi and Oreo (AARF)

These two adorable boys came to us after their owner had a tragic accident.

Bonzi is 3 and Oreo is 8 and we would like to find a home where they can stay together.

They are Powder Puff Chinese Crested, the hairy version of the hairless breed.

Unique and fluffy, loving companions, they are alert, lively, affectionate and love to snuggle. Did I mention cute? They will become your best friends. Call for more information or just come to meet them at AARF. Call 928-925-7219.

Information and photos provided by AARF.