Pets of the Week: BBQ Group (Catty Shack)

This little group has just arrived at Catty Shack after home foster care. Their birthday is Aug. 1, 2022.

Mama kitty (Black Beauty Queen) was just a kitten herself when she had these cuties. There is Beau (M-stripe on his nose), Chauncey (M-Spot on his nose) and Devon (M-all black except white feet). BBQ gave birth to them in an old bathroom vanity and took very good care of her babies. They are now all quite healthy boys.

Come see them at Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or you can inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org.

Information and photos provided by Catty Shack.