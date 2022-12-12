Pet of the Week: Zorro (United Animal Friends)

Like his namesake, Zorro has foxlike cunning and charm. However, his mask can’t disguise his dashing good looks and winning personality. Being very social, he loves to make new friends and is good with children of any age. Zorro is loyal and playful and wants nothing more than to be with people. He is a unique breed blend which might include Terrier, Border Collie, Cattle Dog and Husky. A very smart 4-year-old, Zorro knows many basic commands like sit, down, come, off, and has an impressive rollover trick. He is crate- and house- trained, walks well on a leash, is an excellent hiker, and rides well in a car. Zorro is choosy with his canine friends, so needs to be an only dog.

If you are interested in adopting Zorro, complete an “Adoption Application” questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.