Pet of the Week: Zoey (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Zoey, an approximately 3- to 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Zoey was brought to the shelter after being abandoned by her owner. Although a bit timid upon first meeting new people, she warms up fairly quickly and is sweet and very playful! Zoey appears to be house-trained. We believe a home without other dogs would suit Zoey best, as she appears to be very selective about her dog friends.

We have been told she is good with cats, but she has yet to be tested around them here at the shelter.

Zoey also requires a home without kids.

If you would like to meet this beautiful dog, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.